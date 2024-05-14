14 options for your West Seattle Thursday

(Seen in Gatewood – WSB photo)

Here are highlights of what’s happening in the hours ahead!

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: Need plants? The center is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

‘LUNCH AND LEARN’ – SKIN CARE: Neighborhood Naturopathic (WSB sponsor) launches its new series of noontime online “lunch and learn” sessions, as previewed here. 12:30 pm-1 pm today, learn about healthy skin care – go here to register and get the link.

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com for info on where they’re playing today.

EMPATHY HOUR: At what’s now the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon), 1-2:30 pm, free:

We all long to be heard with attention, kindness and empathy—and without judgment, criticism or lecturing. Come to Empathy Hour to receive empathic listening and to give the gift of empathic listening to others. Sura Hart, a trainer with the Center for Nonviolent Communication, will help you strengthen your listening skills through fun activities, role plays and her No-Fault Zone® game.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Tasting room/wine bar now open Thursdays-Saturdays 1 pm-6 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus. Food too – drop by to sip and nosh!

STRONG BODIES, STRONG BONES: 2:30 pm class at what’s now the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon).

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: Every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s Sam Choy’s Poké to the Max.

TALK WITH SDOT ABOUT HIGHLAND PARK WAY HILL: Also 4-8 pm at HPCS, for a second consecutive Thursday, SDOT will be tabling with information and Q&A about the proposal to replace one downhill vehicle lane on the Highland Park Way hill with a protected bike lane or wider multi-use path.

VISCON CELLARS: The West Seattle winery’s tasting room/wine bar is open 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) for wine by the glass or bottle.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at Good Society (California/Lander) at 6 pm for a 3-mile run.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: 6:30 pm, meet at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) for a 3-mile run through the neighborhood. (Walking option, too!)

BLUES NIGHT: 6:30-9 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), every Thursday you can listen to the blues.

WEST SEATTLE TRANSPORTATION COALITION: The new report on SDOT’s Vision Zero program is part of the agenda for this 6:30 pm online meeting. Connection information is part of the preview in our calendar listing.

TRIVIA: 7 pm at Burger Planet (9614 14th SW).

Planning an event that should be on our calendar and in daily preview lists like this one? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!