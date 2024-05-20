FYI: Neighborhood Naturopathic and Primary Care offering online ‘lunch and learn’ series

Health/wellbeing questions? Neighborhood Naturopathic and Primary Care (WSB sponsor) is launching a series of three free online “lunch and learn” sessions starting this Thursday. Here’s their announcement:

Neighborhood Naturopathic and Primary Care is launching a free Lunch and Learn series that is open to the general public. Generally, these will be offered on Thursdays from 12:30 pm-1:00 pm and will include a variety of topics with time to ask the provider questions. Interested participants will need to pre-register with a provided Zoom link. We look forward to having you join!

Thursday, May 23rd 12:30-1:00: Healthy Skin Care: Navigating a World of Options with Brie Woodruff, ARNP, DNP

Have you ever stood in a store staring at the hundreds of lotions, creams, toners, moisturizers, face washes, exfoliants, sunscreens, and serums and wondered what you should actually be using? Do you wonder which products are effective, what you should use for your skin type, or what brands are ‘good’, safe, and non-toxic? Join Brie Woodruff, ARNP, DNP, to get your questions answered and discuss tips & tricks for keeping skin healthy. Reserve your spot here!

Thursday, June 6th 12:30-1:00: Easy At-Home Steps to Support Recovery from Long-COVID with Grace Downs, ND

Did you know that 1 in 10 who get COVID will go on to develop “Long-COVID”? And recent CDC reports indicate that number of people who are suffering from “Long-COVID” has continued to increase compared to previous years. There are many different options to treat the symptoms of “Long-COVID”, and some of the treatments that can have the most profound benefit are simple changes you can start to make at home now. Join Dr. Grace Downs, ND, as she explores the signs & symptoms of “Long-COVID” and what foundational steps you can take to begin recovering. Reserve your spot here!

Thursday, June 20th 12:30-1:00: SIBO or IBS: Finding the True Cause of your Gut Symptoms

Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) is an incredibly common, but not often talked about, medical condition that affects 1 in 10 Americans. But did you know that IBS symptoms can actually be caused by an entirely separate condition called Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth (SIBO)? Based on some studies, up to 3/4 of IBS patients may actually have SIBO. Treating this bacterial overgrowth can lead to significant symptom improvement in many patients. Join Dr. Megan Taylor as she explores the signs and symptoms of SIBO, and how to know if you might have this condition! Registration link will be provided on the WSB calendar closer to the date.