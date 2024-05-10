West Seattle, Washington

SDOT unveils new proposals for bike lane or trail expansion to replace downhill driving lane on Highland Park Way hill

May 10, 2024 11:33 am
 |   Highland Park | West Seattle news

Back in 2020, SDOT shelved a plan for a bike lane on the Highland Park Way hill. The idea resurfaced in a 2022 application for federal funding, but there was no design at the time. Now there is, as one of three options SDOT is proposing for the Highland Park Way hill, just unveiled today. All three would remove one motorized-vehicle lane on the downhill (north/eastbound) side, “to provide an improved path for people to walk, roll, and bike between the Highland Park and Riverview neighborhoods and the Duwamish River Trail.” They’re asking for feedback starting now. Here are the three options, as described and shown on the project page:

Option 1: Downhill Protected Bike Lane

For Option 1, we propose replacing the right northbound driving lane on Highland Park Way SW with a downhill protected bike lane. The bike lane would run parallel to the existing path and include a concrete barrier to divide the bike lane from traffic. At the intersection of Highland Park Way SW and West Marginal Way SW, we would add a diagonal bike crossing to connect people to the Duwamish River Trail … We would also add lighting and make some repairs to the existing path to improve accessibility for people walking and rolling.

Option 2: Multi-use Path

For Option 2, we propose replacing the existing path and the right northbound driving lane with a multi-use path. The multi-use path would include a wider landscape buffer and a wider path for people walking, rolling, and biking in both directions. This path will include bus stop landing pads in the landscape buffer, so people have a paved area to wait that is off the multi-use path. As in Option 1, we would add more lighting for people traveling along the path at night and add a diagonal bike crossing at the intersection of Highland Park Way SW and West Marginal Way SW to connect people to the Duwamish River Trail.

Option 3: Combination of Options 1 and 2

Option 3 is a combination of Options 1 and 2. In this approach, we would build the protected bike lane first – as it takes less time and less money to build – and then develop the new multi-use path later when additional funding is available.

You can see maps and more information – including the SDOT answer to “why not expand into the greenspace rather than remove a driving lane?” – on the project page.

FEEDBACK: This survey is open until June 15. Or you can email highlandholden@seattle.gov. SDOT also plans various info events over the next two weeks, also listed on the project page.

4 Replies to "SDOT unveils new proposals for bike lane or trail expansion to replace downhill driving lane on Highland Park Way hill"

  • WS Guy May 10, 2024 (11:37 am)
    Reply

    The rendering should depict the bike lane as empty, because that’s what they really look like.

    • NimbySlayer May 10, 2024 (11:51 am)
      Reply

      Because bike lanes are more efficient at moving than cars right? Since bikes take up less space.The more protected bike infrastructure we build, the more people will use it.

  • Actually Mike May 10, 2024 (11:43 am)
    Reply

    The correct answer is, None of the Above. A path (sidewalk) already exists alongside existing traffic lanes and could easily be improved into a multi-use bike / pedestrian lane–without exacerbating already heavy traffic here by choking NB Highland Park Way down to one lane. C’mon, SDOT–it’s not rocket science. You can do this without making things worse.

    • WSB May 10, 2024 (11:51 am)
      Reply

      As mentioned toward the end of the story, the project page addresses that question. Here’s that quote from the SDOT page:

      Some people have asked why we did not consider widening the path into the green space instead of removing a driving lane. The answer is two-fold:

      -As mentioned above, our goals for this project are to improve safety and reduce vehicle speeds and collisions. Narrowing the street, calming traffic along Highland Park Way SW, and providing an improved dedicated space for people to bike, walk, and roll will help to achieve these goals.

      -The green space to the east of the path is sloped and prone to landslides. This would mean we would need to build retaining walls and other stabilizing structures, which would increase the cost of the project significantly.

      All that said, we are still early in the design process, and we are open to exploring different options that are feasible and aligned with our goals

