WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Record Store Day crowd at Easy Street

Thanks to Eddie for the photo. That’s the crowd outside Easy Street Records in The Junction in the early going of Record Store Day this morning. We just checked the California/Alaska traffic camera and there’s still a crowd, more than six hours after the shop’s 7 am opening for the occasion. If you’re wondering what they’re all lined up for – special releases, as shown on this list!

P.S. As we mentioned in this morning’s daily-preview lineup, Thunder Road Guitars (6400 California SW; WSB sponsor) is riffing off RSD – bring your Easy Street receipt in to get 10 percent off in-store purchases at TRG!