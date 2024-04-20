Low-bridge closure Day 1, and everything else to know for your West Seattle Saturday

(The Brothers, photographed from Constellation Park by David Hutchinson)

Welcome to April’s third weekend! Here are highlights for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

LOW-BRIDGE CLOSURE: The West Seattle low bridge is scheduled to be shutting down to road/path traffic as of now for upgrades and will reopen no later than early the morning of April 29. More closure details from SDOT here (including how to get free rides on the Water Taxi or Metro buses).

WATER TAXI ADDS LATER-EVENING RUNS: Spring/summer season has officially begun for the West Seattle Water Taxi, which means later-evening runs tonight.

RECORD STORE DAY AT EASY STREET, WITH THUNDER ROAD BENEFITS: It’s that magical day when Easy Street Records (4559 California SW) joins record stores coast to coast in welcoming music lovers for one-of-a-kind offers. ESR opens at 7 am for the occasion. Bonus: Bring your Easy Street receipt to Thunder Road Guitars (6400 California SW; WSB sponsor) for 10 percent off your in-store purchase!

WEST SEATTLE RUNNER GROUP RUN: The store‘s where to meet for the weekly free group run at 8 am. (2743 California SW)

FREE! HEAVILY MEDITATED: Arrive by 8:50 am for community meditation at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska). Free event every Saturday but please register.

DELRIDGE GROCERY’S LAST RETAIL WEEKEND: Discounts for all as Delridge Grocery Co-op winds down retail operations at 5444 Delridge Way SW – shop 9 am to 3 pm today.

WHITE CENTER SPRING CLEAN: Help clean up downtown White Center – meet your fellow volunteers at 9 am at 98th/15th.

HIKING SEASON! The first of this year’s free monthly guided hikes in the West Duwamish Greenbelt is today! Meet in the south end of the Pathfinder K-8 parking lot at 1901 SW Genesee at 9:30 am.

HEALTHY KIDS DAY AT THE Y: 10 am to 1 pm, tons of free fun for kids at the West Seattle YMCA (36th/Snoqualmie; WSB sponsor), membership not required (though if you’re considering it, you still can get in on the “no joining fee” deal while you’re there).

EARTH DAY VOLUNTEERING WITH THE TROLL: Lots of volunteer opportunities today for Earth Day weekend. As of early this morning, there’s still a spot to join in forest restoration near Bruun Idun the troll at Lincoln Park – 9 am to noon.

DUWAMISH ALIVE! Multiple volunteer work parties in the river’s watershed, 10 am-2 pm, details in our calendar listing – also an opening ceremony (all welcome even if you’re not volunteering) at həʔapus Village Park; details here.

HELP THE BEE GARDEN: Learn sheet mulching while you’re at it! 10 am – details in our calendar listing. (Graham/Lanham)

SSC GARDEN CENTER: Plants await you at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus, 10 am-3 pm.

SR3 OPEN HOUSE: If you can make it down to Des Moines, see the marine-life rescue facility and meet the people who run it, 10 am-2 pm. (22650 Dock Ave. S., Des Moines)

FAMILY STORY TIME: 10:30 am-11 am at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

420 DRAG BRUNCH: 11 am at Box Bar (5401 California SW) – check here for reservations (bottom of page).

PLANT START GIVEAWAY: Get free starts to grow food to donate to people in need – 11 am to 1 pm at The Heron’s Nest (4818 Puget Way SW).

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: The home of West Seattle history is open for your visit, noon-4 pm. (61st/Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

BULLDOG HAVEN NW FUNDRAISER: Noon-4 pm at Whisky West (6451 California SW).

APRIL POOLS DAY: Free, fun, educational activities in the water for kids, at Southwest Pool (2801 SW Thistle).

RIDE TO THE RALLY: As previewed here (with route map), you can join a bike ride to a rally today for the city Transportation Plan and Transportation Levy to be more climate-focused. Meet up at 12:45 am.

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

WISDOM KEEPERS: Following up on Duwamish Alive! volunteering, hear an indigenous perspective on climate change, 1-3 pm at the Duwamish Tribe Longhouse (4705 W. Marginal Way SW) – free but please register.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Open 1-6 pm at the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

SEED AND PLANT SWAP: Join the West Seattle Timebank for this event at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW), 2:30-4:30 pm – our calendar listing explains how to prepare.

NEPENTHE’S WALK-IN MASSAGE CLINIC: 3-5 pm, show up at Nepenthe (9447 35th SW) with a specific problem to be addressed by massage, and you’ll get a free (gratuities appreciated) trial of their work.

KELLI FRANCES CORRADO: Live acoustic performance at La Luna on Alki (2609 58th Ave SW), doors at 6 pm, music at 7.

AT KENYON HALL: “Gypsy Jazz” band Ranger and The Re-arrangers, doors at 7 and music at 7:30, all ages – get your ticket(s) here! (7904 35th SW)

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Panic Grass, Slipping, Bouquets at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW) – doors at 7 pm, show at 8 pm, $10 at door.

ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: 7-10 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way)

THIRD WEEKEND FOR ‘ENGLISH’: The play by Sanaz Toossi, directed by Naghmeh Samini, continues at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7:30 pm. Ticket link and more info are in our calendar listing; online tickets are sold out but you can check with the box office.

BEATS: Saturday night DJs at Revelry Room – 9 pm. Tonight, DJ Topspin is at the Room. (4547 California SW, alley side)

KARAOKE: Saturday night, sing at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW), starting at 10 pm.

Planning a happening? If the community’s welcome, your event belongs on our calendar! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!