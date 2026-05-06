TRAFFIC CAMS, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Wednesday watch

6:03 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

Partly sunny, high in the upper 60s. Sunrise was at 5:44 am; sunset will be at 8:28 pm.

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro buses – Regular schedules.

Washington State Ferries – Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route is back to the regular three boats. Also, work at the Fauntleroy dock trestle is not expected to wrap up until Friday.

West Seattle Water Taxi – Now on “summer” schedule, with extra Friday/Saturday/Sunday runs including later-night schedules Fridays and Saturdays.

CLOSURE ALERTS

-The schedule for 1st Avenue South Bridge northbound repairs – starting with a full closure this weekend – is here, with some nighttime lane closures again tonight for preparation.

-Also, as announced last week, the West Seattle low bridge will be closed to drivers May 16-17.

-And the Highway 99 tunnel is closing both ways overnight late Friday night into early Saturday morning – here’s the WSDOT announcement:

Both directions of the State Route 99 tunnel in Seattle will close from 10 p.m. Friday, May 8, to 6 a.m. Saturday, May 9, for maintenance. Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will start closing northbound and southbound lanes at 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 8, with the tunnel fully closed by 10 p.m. People going south on SR 99 will need to take the Harrison Street off-ramp, while northbound SR 99 travelers must exit at Alaskan Way. The Sixth Avenue North and South Royal Brougham Way/Colorado Avenue South on-ramps also will close at 9 p.m.

STADIUM ZONE

Mariners have a day home game vs. Atlanta today, 1:10 pm.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view. Also note, maritime-opening info is available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge (25 mph speed limit):

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!