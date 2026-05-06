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TRAFFIC CAMS, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Wednesday watch

May 6, 2026 6:03 am
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 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

6:03 AM: Good morning! Welcome to Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

Partly sunny, high in the upper 60s. Sunrise was at 5:44 am; sunset will be at 8:28 pm.

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro buses – Regular schedules.

Washington State Ferries – Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route is back to the regular three boats. Also, work at the Fauntleroy dock trestle is not expected to wrap up until Friday.

West Seattle Water TaxiNow on “summer” schedule, with extra Friday/Saturday/Sunday runs including later-night schedules Fridays and Saturdays.

CLOSURE ALERTS

-The schedule for 1st Avenue South Bridge northbound repairs – starting with a full closure this weekend – is here, with some nighttime lane closures again tonight for preparation.

-Also, as announced last week, the West Seattle low bridge will be closed to drivers May 16-17.

-And the Highway 99 tunnel is closing both ways overnight late Friday night into early Saturday morning – here’s the WSDOT announcement:

Both directions of the State Route 99 tunnel in Seattle will close from 10 p.m. Friday, May 8, to 6 a.m. Saturday, May 9, for maintenance. Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will start closing northbound and southbound lanes at 8:30 p.m. Friday, May 8, with the tunnel fully closed by 10 p.m. People going south on SR 99 will need to take the Harrison Street off-ramp, while northbound SR 99 travelers must exit at Alaskan Way. The Sixth Avenue North and South Royal Brougham Way/Colorado Avenue South on-ramps also will close at 9 p.m.

STADIUM ZONE

Mariners have a day home game vs. Atlanta today, 1:10 pm.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view. Also note, maritime-opening info is available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge (25 mph speed limit):

Delridge cameras: In addition to the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!

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