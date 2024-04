If you saw that police response toward the east end of Sylvan Way this morning, it was for a home-burglary investigation. The neighbor who sent the photo reports someone broke into the house after 10:30 am, apparently via an unlocked door, while the resident was asleep. The suspect was taken into custody, according to the neighbor, who reports, “Our neighbor is fine, just very shaken up.” The SPD incident # is 24-099963. We’ll be following up.