Silent Book Club, ‘Mean Girls,’ ‘English,’ Jokes at The Junction, dine-out benefit, more for your West Seattle Thursday

(Bald Eagle in pond on future Alki Elementary site, photographed by Don Brubeck)

Here are the highlights of what’s up today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

EXPANDED FAUNTLEROY YMCA HOURS: First week of the Fauntleroy YMCA (WSB sponsor) soft-opening its newly expanded hours – 9 am to noon and 4 pm to 7 pm, Mondays through Thursdays.

FREE PLAYSPACE: Drop-in space open at West Seattle Church of the Nazarene (42nd/Juneau) until noon.

NAVIGATING MEDICARE: Learn about it at 11 am at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon)

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com for info on where they’re playing today.

STRONG BODIES, STRONG BONES: 2:30 pm class at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

DINE-OUT FUNDRAISER: 4-9 pm, get food from Habit Burger (35th/Avalon) and part of the proceeds go to the West Seattle High School softball team – here’s the flyer to print out or show on your phone.

HPCS FOOD-TRUCK VISIT: Every Thursday, 4-8 pm, Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) gets a food-truck visit. Tonight it’s MoMo’s Kebab.

FREE ECO-ARTS CLASS: New time – 5-7 pm at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW) – you’re invited to drop in!

VISCON CELLARS: The West Seattle winery’s tasting room/wine bar is open 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) for wine by the glass or bottle.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at Future Primitive Beer Bar (2536 Alki SW) at 6 pm for a 3-mile run – more in our calendar listing.

HIGHLAND PARK RUN CLUB: 6:30 pm, meet at Highland Park Corner Store (7789 Highland Park Way SW) for a 3-mile run through the neighborhood. (Walking option, too!)

BLUES NIGHT: 6:30-9 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), every Thursday you can listen to the blues.

(Photo courtesy Lisa Stromme Warren)

‘MEAN GIRLS: THE MUSICAL’: Second-to-last chance to see West Seattle High School‘s production, 7 pm. Ticket info is in our calendar listing.

SILENT BOOK CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: Long list of places you can read this month with the Silent Book Club – and they’re all in our calendar listing (with some specials too)! Grab your book and be there – somewhere – 7 to 9 pm, (Early arrival advised to snag a spot.)

NORTH HIGHLINE UNINCORPORATED AREA COUNCIL: The community coalition for White Center and vicinity meets online at 7 pm – our calendar listing has agenda and connection info.

THURSDAY NIGHT TRIVIA: Burger Planet (9614 14th SW) in White Center now has Thursday night trivia at 7 pm – prizes!

OPENING NIGHT FOR ‘ENGLISH’: Almost sold out already! The new play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) opens at 7:30 pm.

JOKES AT THE JUNCTION: 8 pm comedy at Great American Diner & Bar (4752 California SW), featuring Emmett Montgomery – tickets here!

