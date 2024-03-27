FOLLOWUP: Fauntleroy YMCA expanding hours starting next week

The West Seattle/Fauntleroy YMCA (WSB sponsor) is taking the first step toward expanding its hours, a key community request in the past few months’ discussion of the location’s future. Here’s the flyer in circulation today:

West Seattle/Fauntleroy Y branch executive Cleveland King tells WSB that the April 1 change will be a “soft open,” giving members the chance to adjust their schedules to new hours (50 percent more than the hours Fauntleroy’s been open in recent years). He says they’ll also be announcing new programs when the expanded hours are finalized in mid-April. And he says community members can help by showing support: “As we continue to grow, we will need the community to re-engage with our Fauntleroy YMCA.”