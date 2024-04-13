HELPING: Here’s some of what divers found during West Seattle underwater cleanup

(WSB photos)

That’s just some of what volunteer divers, coordinated by Seattle Dive Tours, brought up from the seafloor around Seacrest this morning. With the Water Taxi taking a break this weekend, it was the perfect chance to remove some discarded junk from Elliott Bay, as SDT and volunteers have done before. This electric scooter was one of the more unusual items:

Also retrieved: A handgun, which had been turned over to police by the time we visited the pier in late morning. Fairly rusty, we’re told, so it’s apparently been in the water a while. (Checking on last year’s cleanup coverage – divers found a scooter and gun then, too.)

P.S. Want to volunteer on land – in a way that benefits local waters and wildlife? Duwamish Alive! is next Saturday.