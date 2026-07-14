CONGRATULATIONS! Southside Revolution Junior Roller Derby returns from nationals with silver

Southside Revolution Junior Roller Derby is one of dozens of community organizations you’ll see in Saturday’s West Seattle Grand Parade – and when they roll by, you can applaud them for one of their team’s success at nationals! Here’s an update from the SSR:

(Photo by Lydia Brewer Photography)

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Southside Revolution Junior Roller Derby’s Rebels come back from Chicago with silver medals after winning second place at the Junior Roller Derby Championships this past weekend (July 11-12). The finale game was tied in the last few seconds before 1st place Des Moines Derby Brats pulled ahead to win by just three points, 139-136.

What’s next? SSR skaters from all teams will skate in the West Seattle Grand Parade to help recruit the next generation of players for New Skater Clinics this September (Sign up link here). And tryouts for next season’s Rebels and Rivals teams are coming in late September/early October.