See what volunteer divers brought up from West Seattle waters

(WSB photos)

Those floats off Seacrest were not marking a routine Sunday dive. Today, 20 divers were signed up for an underwater cleanup led by Seattle Dive Tours and SR3. As of our visit to the dock just before noon, they had already hauled up 316 pounds of debris – and that weight doesn’t count perhaps the biggest item, a scooter:

The running total did include a wide variety of smaller items, even a video monitor:

Not available for photography: Divers also found a gun. It had been turned over to Seattle Police by the time we stopped by to check on the cleanup, which should be wrapping up about now. Scott Flaherty from Seattle Dive Tours – which is based in Admiral – says this is the first time they were able to plan this cleanup since 2019 – the West Seattle Water Taxi‘s weekend break made it possible. Along with the diving volunteers, he said more than three dozen people were signed up to clean up on shore, including Girl Scouts!