CONGRATULATIONS! Washington Baseball Academy 12U’s success @ regional tournament

The West Seattle-based Washington Baseball Academy is celebrating big success for one of its teams – here’s the report and photo we received to share with you:

This past weekend the 12U team from the Washington Baseball Academy and their families headed to Puyallup to compete in the JR #42 Tournament.

The tournament had teams in all divisions and teams from as far away as Alaska. The crew from West Seattle competed in the 12U Monarch division and got runner up in the Silver bracket. Each member of the team also is currently playing in West Seattle Little League or West Seattle Baseball. Next weekend, the team will be traveling to Tacoma to compete in the PINK OUT THE NW Tournament.

Coaches: Dale Ross and Peter Tarabochia

Players and Coaches:

Ben Datz

Ben Tarabochia

Calvin Carlson

Duncan McKinney

Gavin Ross

Jason Moran

Riley Landa

Lachlan Gosztola

Sidney Stauffer

Cameron Widman

Garek Wadden

Manny Barajas