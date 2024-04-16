CONGRATULATIONS! Washington Baseball Academy 12U’s success @ regional tournament

The West Seattle-based Washington Baseball Academy is celebrating big success for one of its teams – here’s the report and photo we received to share with you:
This past weekend the 12U team from the Washington Baseball Academy and their families headed to Puyallup to compete in the JR #42 Tournament.
The tournament had teams in all divisions and teams from as far away as Alaska. The crew from West Seattle competed in the 12U Monarch division and got runner up in the Silver bracket. Each member of the team also is currently playing in West Seattle Little League or West Seattle Baseball. Next weekend, the team will be traveling to Tacoma to compete in the PINK OUT THE NW Tournament.
Coaches: Dale Ross and Peter Tarabochia
Players and Coaches:
Ben Datz
Ben Tarabochia
Calvin Carlson
Duncan McKinney
Gavin Ross
Jason Moran
Riley Landa
Lachlan Gosztola
Sidney Stauffer
Cameron Widman
Garek Wadden
Manny Barajas
