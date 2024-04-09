BIZNOTE: Total Wine & More penciled in for Westwood Village

One of Westwood Village‘s two biggest vacant storefronts apparently has a tenant. Five months after Staples moved out of 2501 SW Trenton in the northeast corner of the shopping center, city permit files show a site plan for Total Wine & More, the multi-state chain that sells liquor as well as wine and beer. Its website shows seven stores in the metro area; two are in Seattle, in Interbay and Northgate. We have a message out to Total Wine to ask about timeline. (Side note: The north side of WWV had a liquor store in the 2010s, state-run for about two years until privatization. Now you can buy liquor at the WWV Target, QFC, and Rite Aid stores.)