BIZNOTE: Staples to close its Westwood Village store

(WSB photo)

Thanks for the tips. Another big-box closure at Westwood Village – signs up today announce that the shopping center’s Staples store is closing November 17th. We have a message out to the company to ask why. A check of national news doesn’t show any large-scale wave of Staples closures, though the privately held office-supply chain is closing one in Massachusetts this week. Other major retailers that have closed at WWV include Bed Bath & Beyond (in the space currently temporarily occupied by Spirit Halloween) and Barnes & Noble (replaced by Ross Dress For Less), though the center’s new-ish ownership has filled other smaller spaces, and has a Daiso store on the way (as we first reported in July).