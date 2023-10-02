West Seattle, Washington

02 Monday

BIZNOTE: Staples to close its Westwood Village store

October 2, 2023 12:53 pm
Thanks for the tips. Another big-box closure at Westwood Village – signs up today announce that the shopping center’s Staples store is closing November 17th. We have a message out to the company to ask why. A check of national news doesn’t show any large-scale wave of Staples closures, though the privately held office-supply chain is closing one in Massachusetts this week. Other major retailers that have closed at WWV include Bed Bath & Beyond (in the space currently temporarily occupied by Spirit Halloween) and Barnes & Noble (replaced by Ross Dress For Less), though the center’s new-ish ownership has filled other smaller spaces, and has a Daiso store on the way (as we first reported in July).

  • sam-c October 2, 2023 (1:13 pm)
    Oh bummer.  Sad to see them go.  It was so nice to have a close-by place for getting prints or copies, buy school supplies, last minute office supplies, electronics, and  home stuff (TP/ dish soap/ detergent/ cleaning supplies (when I didn’t want to go to Target- due to big crowds or b/c I didn’t want to be tempted to buy a bunch of stuff I didn’t need))

  • Toni Reineke October 2, 2023 (1:13 pm)
    Restraining myself from using swear words!

  • Jennifer October 2, 2023 (1:16 pm)
    It would be nice to get a Movie Theater.

  • Buttercup October 2, 2023 (1:32 pm)
    Lots of smaller stores, Chicos, Pier One, Carters kids wear, Radio Shack, pet stores, Vantammas( I know it’s spelt wrong)liquor stores, lots of others. Some from business closings, some for other reasons. As a consumer it’s difficult and combined it’s the social issues happening there I now prefer to head south. Very disappointed in Westwood Village management.

