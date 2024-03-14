WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Mini-mart break-in

Another business burglary early today: Just after 1 am, we heard police dispatched to a suspected burglary at the gas station/mini-mart on the northwest corner of 41st/Admiral. Little subsequent information was exchanged over the air, so we followed up with SPD’s media office today. They confirmed the mini-mart was burglarized: “Officers found a broken front glass door at the business and an employee outside. No one was found inside. It appears (the burglar) used a rock to break in and steal items.” The description provided by SPD is “short white man in his 30s to 40s with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a dark jacket, gray hoodie, dark pants, and black shoes.” If you have any information, the incident number to reference is 24-070026.