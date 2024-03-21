SPORTS: West Seattle High School’s first soccer win of the season

Thanks to the reader/photographer who sent the report on the West Seattle High School boys’ soccer team’s win over Nathan Hale on Wednesday, 2-1, five days after a 5-0 loss to the same team. While that loss was at home, Wednesday’s win was on the road; the reader says, “Freshman Noah Ott (#13) scored the game-winner in the second half for West Seattle and was swarmed by his teammates at the final whistle.” The photo above shows that winning goal, a header. According to the Metro League website, this was the first win of the just-underway spring season, and the boys are now 1-1-2, with their next game at 4 pm tomorrow (Friday), at home at Walt Hundley Playfield (34th/Myrtle) vs. Bishop Blanchet.