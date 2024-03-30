UPDATE: Hazmat response at Arrowhead Gardens

2:58 PM: For the second time in less than four months, SFD hazardous-materials responders are at Arrowhead Gardens in southeast West Seattle because of a report of sprinkled “powder,” this time on “front steps” somewhere in the senior-living complex. Last time in December, powder was reported in a hallway, and it was found to be a non-hazardous substance. Updates to come.

3:22 PM: Firefighters on scene just told dispatch they’re now ready to go into a third-floor area where this “orange powder” was reported.