HAPPENING NOW: Sound Transit’s West Seattle station-planning open house

Just under way at Alki Masonic Center (40th/Edmunds, lower-level entrance off the parking lot), Sound Transit reps are back in West Seattle to talk about station planning again. This is the promised followup to last October’s open house, and another precursor to the next major milestone in the West Seattle light-rail project, publication of the final environmental-impact statement, currently projected for the “middle” of this year. This event is mostly open-house style, with easels and renderings around the room focusing on the extension’s four stations (Junction, Avalon, Delridge, SODO), and many Sound Transit staffers to listen to your comments and/or answer questions. They’re promising a “short presentation” around 6 pm, and then this continues until 7:30 pm. We’re checking to see what’s new, and will add more to this report later.