PREVIEW: Here’s who you’ll find when Delridge Farmers Market starts season at new location Saturday

<(WSB photo - new Delridge Farmers' Market site at 9th/Henderson)

Five weeks after we first told you about the Delridge Farmers Market moving to a new location this year, its first session of the season is just days away: 10 am-2 pm Saturday (May 16). The market is presented by African Community Housing and Development, which will have a ribboncutting at the start of the day, with Mayor Katie Wilson and District 1 City Councilmember Rob Saka scheduled to participate. And tonight we have the opening-day vendor list, from ACHD’s Indra Budiman:

FARMERS:

Umoja N’Inguvu Farm (spinach, arugula, turnips)

Fruitfull Means (Chelan Valley apples, apple chips)

La Huertita Farm (duck and quail eggs, local seasonal veg)

Aash Farms (microgreens, mixed veg, plant starts)

Heu’s Blooms and Greens (greens and flower bouquets)

Mycology Mushrooms Medicine (local culinary/medicinal mushrooms) HOT FOOD:

Afella Jollof (Senegambian cuisine)

Amara Kitchen (Kenyan cuisine)

El Mextico (aguas frescas, tamales, etc)

Apapacho Mexican Treats (sweet Yucatan marquesitas) PREPARED/PACKAGED FOODS:

Alchemy Harvest (direct trade sustainably sourced coffee)

Queen Sugar Baking Company (Southern comfort baked goods)

Sassy Squeezers Lemonade (freshly squeezed lemonade)

Butter Bandit Bakery (Asian sweet treats)

Kehau’s Ono Grindz (Hawaiian treats)

Black Stash Coffee Roasters (hot coffee, South Asian snacks)

Tozi Teas (herbal medicinal teas)

Mixt Cafe (PNW/Filipino fusion beverages and pastries)

Nura Renüa (refreshing coconut-based drinks inspired by Puerto Rican recipes) ARTISAN:

Avea Glow (shea butter based skin care)

Amaj Scents (candles, scents, skincare)

Marooned Gifts (handcrafted jewelry)

Inspired x Chey (pressed botanical jewelry)

Heartful Rootz (herbal medicine, topical salves made with local botanicals) COMMUNITY

Burien Little Seed Library (free seeds!)

Seattle Parks and Rec (blender bike and youth engagement)

Highland Park Improvement Club (local neighborhood engagement)

White Center Solidarity (community potlucks)

The market’s new location was long the site of Morning Star Mini-Mart, famous for its barbecue until it closed almost five years ago. Its previous location was on the grounds of Hope Academy on 18th north of Roxbury. As we noted in our April report, one big reason for the move is to call attention to the ACHDO-owned land across the street, where the organization plans to build and open a permanent “public market.”