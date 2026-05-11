WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police search for 16th/Holden 7-Eleven robber

3:26 AM: The 7-Eleven at 16th SW and SW Holden in Highland Park has just been robbed, according to police radio, and officers are searching for the robber. The preliminary description they’re circulating is a Black man in his 20s, 5’8″, heavy build, beanies, black, white, and blue jacket, black pants, black-and-white shoes, armed with a gun, last seen running westbound. A K-9 is expected to join the search, which means neighbors might hear siren chirps and/or PA announcements. The robber is reported to have taken an unspecified amount of cash; no injuries reported so far.

3:43 AM: Officers told dispatch the robber might have been associated with a white SUV.