TUESDAY: Dine out to support the Fauntleroy Fall Festival

(WSB photo, 2025 Fauntleroy Fall Festival)

Breakfast, lunch, dinner, snack … if you dine at Endolyne Joe’s tomorrow (Tuesday, May 12), you’ll be supporting the Fauntleroy Fall Festival.The restaurant at 9261 45th SW is open 8 am to 9 pm; if you go at dinner time (5 pm or later), look for the festival organizers auctioning gift baskets as part of the fundraiser. The festival is happening on Sunday, October 18, and runs entirely on donations and volunteer power, so this helps the free fall fun continue.