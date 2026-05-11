WEST SEATTLE SCHOOLS: Pipe break at Lafayette Elementary

(WSB photo, May)

Lafayette Elementary‘s students and staff are dealing with the aftermath of a pipe break. Principal Cindy Chaput sent families a note, which was forwarded to us:

Update on Flooding Issue for Lafayette Elementary Families

Dear Lafayette families and staff,

Today, our school experienced a pipe burst resulting in flooding in the kitchen, cafeteria, and office hallway.

Repair and cleanup work are underway. While this work continues, the front entrance, kitchen, and cafeteria will be closed for the remainder of the week.

You may notice higher humidity levels and a mild odor as part of the drying process. Please be assured there are no concerns about air contaminants affecting student or staff safety. Drying equipment will be in place throughout the week and will be located away from classrooms.

To maintain a safe and secure environment when doors are open for ventilation, a facilities staff member will be present. You may also see increased presence of a security division lead on-site and the school gates will remain locked.

We have made the following arrangements to support students during this time:

• School Access: Students and families should enter the building through the back entrances.

• Lunch: Culinary Services will provide sack lunches for the remainder of the week. Students will eat outside on the playfield or under the covered area in the event of inclement weather.

• Childcare: Childcare programming will continue in the library.

We understand that this situation may cause concern or inconvenience, and we appreciate your flexibility and cooperation. The health and safety of our students and staff remains our top priority.

If you have any questions, please contact the school office.

Thank you for your patience and understanding.