WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: Business at likely station site sends open letter ‘reaching out to our community for support, solidarity, perhaps even some shared strategies’

If Sound Transit keeps West Seattle light rail on its current schedule, construction could start in 2027 – three years away.

That might seem like a long time (especially considering seven years already have passed since the ST3 ballot measure that laid the groundwork for it), but for those with homes and businesses in its path, the clock is ticking. The Sound Transit Board won’t finalize the West Seattle station locations and routing until after the Final Environmental Impact Statement is published in the “middle” of this year, but is already focusing planning on likely station sites – including this one at the north end of Delridge Way.

Near the arrow labeled “north to West Seattle Bridge” is the current site of music venue/restaurant/bar The Skylark, whose owner Matt Larson sent an open letter to the community last night. We saw it via their mailing list and obtained permission to republish it:

Hello Skylark Friends, Family, Beloved Patrons, I hope this message finds you well, and I want to take a moment to share something close to our hearts—something that directly impacts the heartbeat of our community. You’re likely aware of the impending West Seattle Light Rail Extension, a reality that is drawing ever closer as we are directly in its path. However, what may not be as widely known are the challenges faced by businesses like ours, as well as our dear neighbors at Mode Music, Alki Daycare, and countless others in the West Seattle and Seattle area. The city, in recognition of the impact this extension will have on local businesses, is offering support in the form of moving, storing, and hooking up our equipment. While they have committed to covering up to $50,000 in associated costs, it’s important to understand that this sum, though significant, falls short of the financial hurdles we would face. This would certainly not cover paying ourselves and our staff during the downtime, any buildouts that would most likely be necessary, the exponential increase in rent, plus all of the other costs that would be incurred with such an undertaking. This looming inevitability not only disrupts our daily operations but also poses a significant obstacle when it comes to the future of our businesses. Even if one wanted to sell their business at this point, selling at their true value becomes impossible under these circumstances. Furthermore, we find ourselves in a challenging position as we await the letter informing us of the timeline for evacuation — ranging from 1 to 5 years (but probably closer to 1-2) — and the undetermined period we’ll have to vacate thereafter. I share this not to debate the merits of the light rail or delve into the politics surrounding it. At this point, it’s an unavoidable reality we must collectively navigate. As the only music venue in West Seattle, one of the few all-ages venues in the city, and a hub for community events and LGBTQ gatherings, we’ve proudly been part of this vibrant community for over 16 years. We’ve weathered storms together—from the challenges of the past years to enduring the bridge closure. Still, as we strive to find our footing amidst the rising costs of everything, the prospect of relocation without the necessary support feels disheartening, to say the least. I share this not seeking sympathy but understanding. Our story is one of resilience, and we’re reaching out to our community for support, solidarity, and perhaps even some shared strategies for navigating this uncertain path. In the meantime, I just ask that you perhaps pay an extra visit to us here and there! Support the other businesses and if you have something to offer, I know we are all ears and open to help, thoughts, ideas, or just moral support! We want to be here for you and we don’t want West Seattle to lose something very unique that will be terribly difficult to replicate or replace. Thank you for being the heartbeat of West Seattle. Together, we’ll find the rhythm to face the challenges ahead and preserve the spirit that makes our community truly special. With Gratitude, Matt Larson

Owner, Skylark Cafe and Club

As Matt’s open letter notes, The Skylark is not the only business in this situation. But he felt this was the time to make a plea to the community. If you read our daily “what’s happening today/tonight” lists, Skylark events are a mainstay, including weekly open-mic, trivia, and bingo, plus live bands almost every Friday and Saturday. The venue is also a restaurant and bar. He’s owned it for a decade. Two years ago, we talked with Matt about The Skylark’s pandemic-survival story.