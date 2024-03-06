DISTRICT 1 COMMUNITY NETWORK: City Councilmember Rob Saka talks about public safety; Alki Point ‘Healthy Street’ opponents explain access concerns

By Sean Golonka

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

West Seattle community members questioned District 1 City Councilmember Rob Saka over his and the city’s efforts to address public safety and transportation at tonight’s meeting of the District 1 Community Network, an umbrella group of representatives from various local organizations around the area.

The group also discussed the ongoing city effort to finalize the transformation of a portion of road along Alki Point as a “Healthy Street,” one of a network of local roads – closed to through traffic – where residents are encouraged to walk, roll, bike, and play in the roadway with the help of “Street Closed” signs.

Here is a breakdown of the D1CN meeting, with about two dozen people in attendance at High Point Neighborhood House and facilitated by Deb Barker of the Morgan Community Association.

QUESTIONS FOR COUNCILMEMBER SAKA: In an opening speech, District 1’s recently elected councilmember reiterated a common mantra of his to be the “king of potholes,” adding that his number one focus is public safety. His priorities in that area include staffing — he was one of several city council candidates last year who supported Mayor Bruce Harrell’s hopes of hiring 500 new officers over five years.

In response to one attendee who asked about the city’s progress with boosting its police force, Saka noted that the city council’s Public Safety Committee would receive more information about that subject, including the latest data on officer staffing levels, during its next meeting on Tuesday (March 12).

“But we need to do better,” he said about staffing, adding that he believes shortages stem from an “officer morale issue.”

Saka described his approach to public safety as based on the “PIE framework” (prevention, intervention, enforcement), and said he felt previous city councils have focused “too much” on the prevention aspect.

On transportation, Saka highlighted the city’s upcoming transportation levy that will be on the November 2024 ballot, and said the council will have significant influence this year over the city’s transportation plan (potentially funded by the levy). The Levy to Move Seattle Oversight Committee, which includes Saka, met earlier this week and approved a letter that recommends a renewal levy, but noted the city’s transportation needs go beyond the capacity of property tax levies being considered, The Urbanist reported.

Asked about the city’s efforts to address gun deaths and traffic deaths, Saka emphasized he is focused on both. He spoke about the city’s first homicide of the year, the killing of 15-year-old Mobarak Adam in West Seattle, and Saka said he “show[s] up.” He said he met with the boy’s family at their home, along with the mayor and chief of police, to explain to the family the status of the investigation.

Saka then highlighted the city’s Vision Zero plan, an effort to end traffic deaths and serious injuries on city streets by 2030, and Saka said District 1 now has the highest percentage of the city’s traffic deaths since district lines were redrawn to include SODO.

Still, several attendees were not entirely pleased with Saka’s answers. Despite his comments describing himself as the “most available” new councilmember, some local community members said they struggled to receive answers on requests to his office or were unable to set up a meeting with Saka.

And when asked about the city council’s efforts to roll back protections for renters, Saka shared an anecdote of a man telling him that his son is a landlord whose tenants “took advantage of these laws or policies,” though he did not specify what laws or policies.

He also described housing as an “issue me and my fellow councilmembers will be further exploring.”

Saka has another community-meeting appearance scheduled in West Seattle – at the Admiral Neighborhood Association‘s gathering at 7 pm Tuesday (March 12) at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill).

ALKI POINT ‘HEALTHY STREET’: Representatives from two local wildlife-advocacy organizations presented at the meeting to voice their opposition to what the city plans to do to make the Alki Point “Healthy Street” permanent.

Donna Sandstrom, founder of The Whale Trail, focused in particular on the planned removal of 67 parking spaces under the current design plans for the street, encompassing both Beach Drive and Alki Avenue from 63rd to Alki Point.

She highlighted a few reasons why locals love Alki Point — a public shoreline, a city park, a marine reserve, an expansive view and, notably, that it is easy to reach by car. She also acknowledged the area is poorly served by public transportation.

But Sandstrom, along with Victoria Nelson of Seal Sitters Marine Mammal Stranding Network, argued the city’s planned changes would disrupt access to Alki Point, as well as their programs. Nelson’s group, for example, relies on parking spaces close to the beach to be able to address and help marine life that show up on the beach, such as setting up a perimeter to protect them from the public and people from seals.

Other attendees voiced similar concerns, such as Charlotte Starck, president of the Alki Community Council. Starck noted the changes also bring a significant traffic impact, with cars moved into more of the residential areas around Alki Point.

After unsuccessful efforts to appeal to SDOT, the advocacy groups have taken their opposition to the mayor’s office and are circulating a petition to gather community support for their “Alki Point for All” campaign.

“I think the street was working just fine the way it was, and so was the sidewalk,” Sandstrom said.

COMMUNITY ANNOUNCEMENTS: Cindi Barker reminded attendees that the city has released the One Seattle Plan, which is intended to be a comprehensive roadmap for the city’s growth over the next 20 years. … Stu Hennessey said West Seattle Bike Connections is planning to hold a meeting Thursday, March 7, at High Point Neighborhood House. … Starck said the Alki Community Council will be holding a personal safety training with the police department at West Seattle (Admiral) Library on March 13. Facilitator Barker told the group about the West Seattle Timebank’s planned gathering at Alki Arts on March 21, as well as the Morgan Junction Community Festival planned for June 15.

D1CN’S NEXT MEETING: 7-9 pm on Wednesday, April 3, virtual.