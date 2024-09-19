WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Mailbox burglar, car prowler, ‘prolific offender’ moved from jail to treatment

Three Crime Watch notes tonight:

APARTMENT MAILBOX BREAK-INS: Emailed by an anonymous reader:

Security Cameras at Olympic Manor Apartments, 3504 SW Webster St., caught this individual prying open mailboxes at 5:30 am Thursday 9/19. Incident reported to SPD, tracking number T00011409.

CAR PROWLER: Emailed by CJ:

(The blurred face is how the video was when we received it.) CJ says, “Caught this guy on camera trying car doors Monday 9/16 at about 6 am in the 6700 block of Heights.”

‘PROLIFIC OFFENDER’ FOLLOWUP: Three weeks ago, we reported on the latest arrest of 31-year-old Casey Carlstedt, who’s been mentioned here several times over the past seven years and has been described by authorities as a “prolific offender.” In late August, he was arrested after a foot pursuit near The Junction, and booked into jail, eventually charged with violating a protection order and obstructing an officer. He was in jail at the Regional Justice Center in Kent until last Thursday, when he was released into the custody of a company that provides behavioral-health and addiction-treatment services in Eastern Washington, so he could enter inpatient treatment. Court documents say this was over the objections of the City Attorney’s Office, which is prosecuting the latest cases against him. His next scheduled hearing is in early November.