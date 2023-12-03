FOLLOWUP: Here’s what SDOT plans to add, and remove, along Alki Point Healthy Street

(SDOT photo)

More than a year has passed since SDOT announced that the Alki Point Healthy Street – Alki Avenue west of 63rd and Beach Drive north/west of 63rd – would be permanent. A few months later, the city said it was working on the permanent design. They’ve just unveiled finalized designs centering on four locations along the stretch, including the addition of various features including a “cul-de-sac,” a “walking and rolling” lane adjacent to part of the sidewalk, and removal of 60+ on-street parking spaces, while marking three new ADA spaces:

Location 1: Alki Ave SW & 64th Pl SW -Paint & post cul-de-sac to give drivers an opportunity to turn around before the “street closed” sign

-“Street closed” sign on durable concrete cylinders to reduce cut-through driving on the Healthy Street

-Wayfinding pavement markings for a smooth transition from existing bike path to the Healthy Street

-Approximately 6 parking spaces removed in Cul-de-sac area – raised crosswalk to 64th Pl SW Location 2: Alki Ave SW and Point Pl SW -Speed humps to reduce traffic speeds

-Sharrow pavement markings to enhance wayfinding for people biking, rolling, and walking

-Stop signs at intersecting streets Location 3: Alki Ave SW and Beach Dr SW -Paint and post to delineate 10’ of additional space for walking/rolling along the existing sidewalk adjacent to the beach

-Sharrow pavement markings to enhance wayfinding for people biking, rolling, and walking

-Stop signs at intersecting streets

-ADA accessible parking along Beach Dr SW Location 4: Beach Dr SW and 64th Ave SW -Paint and post to delineate 10’ of additional space for walking/rolling along the existing sidewalk adjacent to the beach

-Sharrow pavement markings to enhance wayfinding for people biking, rolling, and walking

-Stop signs at intersecting streets

-Approximately 61 parking spaces removed on Beach Dr SW, from 3300 Beach Dr SW to 64th Ave SW

-Approximately 46 parking spaces to remain available on Beach Dr SW, from 3300 Beach Dr SW to 64th Ave SW

The first “design update” is similar to what was proposed in “early design” – you can compare via links toward the bottom of the project page – but the other three have significant additions, including the “walking/rolling” lane and more speed humps. This is planned for installation next year. Meantime, SDOT’s update says there’s one stretch they haven’t finalized yet – Beach Drive between 63rd and 64th. This and other “Healthy Streets” around the city originally were set up during the early months of the pandemic, but many have been made permanent as reduced-vehicle-traffic streets.