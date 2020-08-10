FOLLOWUP: Still time for your thoughts on ‘Stay Healthy Streets’

From Constellation Park …

(Beach Drive south of 64th, late Sunday afternoon)

… to Highland Park …

… three areas of West Seattle remain host to what the city calls “Stay Healthy Streets.” They are streets closed to through (vehicle) traffic, so there’s more room for bicycling, walking, running in these social-distancing times. Though there’s been an intention voiced for the inland stretches – including High Point/Sunrise Heights and Highland Park/South Delridge/Puget Ridge – to be permanent, no final decision is in yet. Supporters of making the Alki Point stretch permanent have an online petition going (you can’t miss the banner on the waterfront railing at 64th/Beach). The primary official method the city’s been using for feedback on the entire program is this survey, which has been extended through August 21st.