CONGRATULATIONS! West Seattle Running Club celebrates 30th anniversary

West Seattle has a strong running culture, with multiple groups, but none that can claim the milestone that the West Seattle Running Club has reached – founder Dave Howard sent this in celebration of its 30th anniversary!

What started with a simple love for running celebrates 30 years of tying up laces, gathering at the Alki Statue of Liberty, and embarking on what has become three decades of the West Seattle Running Club. In 1994, Founder and President Dave Howard greeted 12 people that March evening. 12 strangers before that night. 12 people who were interested in something more; because in the Pacific Northwest, motivation to run alone in the cold and rain can often be hard to find.

This isn’t just a milestone anniversary of people meeting each week to run. This is a celebration of all the memories and extraordinary moments that have come from this club: More than 300 people have run with the club, marriages happened from people meeting via the club (including the Founder/President), and life-long friendships were formed.

30 years strong, and still going. Whether people are marathon runners or walkers, there’s a place for everyone in the West Seattle Running Club.

The club is a social and casual running club for all levels. Members provide support and encouragement to each other in achieving running goals and having fun along the way.

If you want to get serious about a running goal, whether it’s crossing the finish line of a 5K or qualifying for Boston, here’s how being a part of West Seattle Running Club can help:

-Running will become part of your weekly routine.

-You can share goals and achievements with genuinely interested other people.

-You’ll be more motivated to train in all seasons.

-You’ll meet other people who will love to talk about running and compare gadgets.

-You’ll be inspired to set new goals.

-You’ll learn new training routes.

-You can compare notes and get tips from experienced runners, and you’ll be able to share your experience with others.

-You’ll have support at races.

-You’ll have new cross-training buddies.

Check our website for information on when and where to run with us: westseattlerunningclub.org

“I used to run alone. Now I run with a second family.” ~ Dave Howard