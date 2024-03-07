BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Good Sister reopening at new south Morgan Junction location

(Photo courtesy Good Sister)

From the north end of Morgan Junction to the south end, Good Sister‘s move is finally complete and they’re celebrating their “grand reopening” this Sunday (March 10). The new location is 6959 California SW (from which Floors Plus Northwest moved to bigger digs at 6451 Fauntleroy). Good Sister says the 12:30-4:30 pm grand-reopening celebration – which coincides with Women’s History Month – will include “a pop-up market consisting of all women-owned businesses. Everything from vintage clothing & home goods (Baby Deer Vintage), treats sold by Food Network champion Jasmin Smith, tarot readings, permanent jewelry, tattoos and more!” In addition to merchandise, Good Sister offers spa services. They’re hoping for a good turnout on Sunday to help make up for a two-month closure, with their reopening delayed by “unexpected obstacles”: Good Sister’s hours for starters will be 12:30-4:30 pm Sundays, 12:30-5 pm Thursdays-Fridays, 11:30 am-5 pm Saturdays, spa services available for scheduling 7 days a week.