BIZNOTE: New location for Good Sister, and new business for the space it’s leaving

(WSB photo – Good Sister’s new home at 6959 California SW)

After two years at California/Juneau, Good Sister is moving from north Morgan Junction to south Morgan Junction, according to the announcement we received from proprietor Ennjoili Fleck:

We will be relocating our business to a new and improved location. After careful consideration, we have decided to close our current location at 5902 California Ave SW. However, we are thrilled to announce that we will be taking over a similar brick building just 5 blocks away, previously occupied by NW Floors and Three Little Birds. The new address is 6959 California Ave SW. The new space is significantly larger, allowing us to expand our services and offerings. We will now have three spa treatment rooms and more retail space. Additionally, our staff is growing, and we are excited to provide more community classes. We aim to fill the gap in spa services and retail in the area.

As part of this transition, Nicole Leitner of West Coast Willow will be taking over our current space starting January 2024. West Coast Willow is an all-natural, organic skin care and health care brand that promotes a healthy lifestyle. Nicole also offers spa services, making her an excellent replacement for Good Sister. We are confident that the community will be pleased with her offerings, and we kindly ask you to welcome her to the neighborhood.