YOUTH SPORTS: Southwest Lacrosse Club signup time, with practices starting soon

February 7, 2024 9:22 am
A reminder from the Southwest Lacrosse Club this morning – practices start soon, so it’s signup time now:

Are you looking for a fun and fast-paced team sport for your K-8th grader? Registration is currently open for the 2024 Seattle Metro Youth Lacrosse season.

Founded in 2008, the Southwest Lacrosse Club promotes, organizes, and develops K-8 youth lacrosse from West Seattle to Federal Way. Our mission is to teach lacrosse fundamentals and good sportsmanship while emphasizing the importance of discipline, teamwork, and physical fitness. Players of all skill levels can develop their game, and we will prepare each athlete for the next level of play. No prior lacrosse experience is required; the club can provide all equipment if needed. We offer full and partial scholarships for those who qualify and have equipment available to loan.

Practices begin mid-February, and games run from March through the end of May. Check out our website or contact us at swlctitans@gmail.com with any questions.

The club is open to all for kindergarten through 2nd grade, boys for 3rd through 8th.

2 Replies to "YOUTH SPORTS: Southwest Lacrosse Club signup time, with practices starting soon"

  • A-Red February 7, 2024 (9:36 am)
    Just to add, Southwest Lacrosse Club runs youth boys’ programs, while West Seattle Lacrosse Club runs youth girls’ and high school teams. The two clubs do not have overlap between our teams, so we’re not in competition with each other, and we share information to help players find their way to the right team/club. I just want to make it known that there are also opportunities to play lacrosse for youth girls and high schoolers as well.

    • Adam February 7, 2024 (10:31 am)
      Thanks for adding that context! 

