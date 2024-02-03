WEST SEATTLE SATURDAY: 22 notes!

(Photo by Gary Jones, who explains, “Recently at Alki Point – crow trying to dislodge perceived intruder to no avail”)

The first weekend of February is here, and so is the list of today/tonight possibilities in West Seattle, mostly from our event calendar:

OLYMPIC TRIALS WATCH PARTY: West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) is opening early for this, 7 am. Come watch, then join the 8 am group run (or stay at the shop and keep watching)!

FREE! GROUP RUN: Even if you’re not coming early to watch the Olympic trials, start your Saturday with this weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW) group run! All levels welcome. Meet at the shop by 8 am.

ANIMATED ANNIVERSARY: The Animated Café pink coffee-and-more trailer is celebrating two years in business today – proprietor Melanie (“Ana”) “is going to have balloons and as always doing $2 off for anyone who comes dressed up in a fun animated-themed outfit.” Open 8 am-5 pm today. (4518 Fauntleroy Way SW)

FREE! HEAVILY MEDITATED: Arrive by 8:50 am for community meditation at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska). Free event but registration required.

SSC GARDEN CENTER: Scheduled to be open today:

We are open 10 am-2 pm on Fridays and Saturdays! We have all your indoor plant needs, with pots, advice and more! Plus, any last-minute winter outside plants you might need. The Garden Center at South Seattle College provides Landscape Horticulture students the opportunity to increase their knowledge of plants while gaining real-world retail experience. Plants available for sale are selected, propagated, grown and presented by students. Additional plants are brought in from local growers. Proceeds benefit Landscape Horticulture Program projects.The selection includes perennials, ground covers, shrubs, some annual edibles and flowers, as well as indoor plants. The Garden Center is located in the North Parking Lot at South Seattle College (6000 16th Ave SW)

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

EZELL’S ANNIVERSARY: The famous-fried-chicken company, with a location in Morgan Junction (Fauntleroy/California, open 10:30 am-7 pm today), celebrates its 40th anniversary, having opened its first restaurant on February 3, 1984, in the Central District.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

MATADOR ANNIVERSARY: All Matador locations including West Seattle (4546 California SW) are celebrating the company’s 20th anniversary today, with deals “including $5 house margaritas and a special $5 happy hour menu, available from 4-6 pm and 10 pm-close.” The restaurant/bar is open 11 am-2 am today.

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2234 SW Orchard)

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: The home of West Seattle history is open for your visit, noon-4 pm. (61st/Stevens)

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Tasting room/wine bar open 1-6 pm, north end of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

WOMEN’S RETREAT: 1-6 pm sangha – details in our calendar listing.

FREE MUSIC AND FOOD: Community meal with TheHomeSkillit.com, 3-7 pm at Neighborhood House High Point (6400 Sylvan Way SW) – everyone welcome.

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Circle of Songs at C & P Coffee Company (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm, no cover.

ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: 7-10 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way)

‘BORN WITH TEETH’: Third night for the new play at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7:30 pm – tickets here.

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Punk show with Pink Steam, Me and Who?, Gender Envy at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm, $12.

BEATS: Saturday night DJ at Revelry Room – 9 pm. Tonight, Hot ‘N’ Spicy Disco spins. (4547 California SW, alley side)

KARAOKE: Saturday night, sing at Talarico’s Pizzeria (4718 California SW), starting at 10 pm, with Michael Van Fleet.

