The photo and report are from TT via email:

My 2000 Chevy Astro van was stolen between 2/8 after 7 pm and 2/9 9 am. It was parked at the Lighthouse townhomes on Delridge. She is bright pink, fuzzy pink dice hanging (if still there), pink cowboy hat on dash (again, if still there). Her name is Pinky. PLEASE HELP ME FIND HER. SPD incident #24-037546.