WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Broken car windows

Sent by a reader who signed “distressed resident of West Seattle”:

My partner’s car window was parked on Fauntleroy Way in front of the Maris Apartments last night. We woke up this morning to find the back right window smashed and a few dog walkers mentioned they had seen 3-4 other car windows smashed along the way as they were passing us.

Nothing is believed to have been stolen, which angers us even more because it feels whoever is responsible for this did this just because. We also found an interesting looking tool that may have been used to cause the break as it was sitting in the middle of the glass on the ground. It happened sometime between 10 pm and 10 am. We have filed a police report and inquired in our apartment building for potential footage.