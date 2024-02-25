Remembering Kim D. Buty, 1955-2024

Family and friends are remembering Kim Buty, and sharing this remembrance with his community:

Kim David Buty passed away at age 68 on February 9, 2024, at his beach home in West Seattle. He was born November 9, 1955, in Seattle, the fourth child of Frank and Bettie Buty. He attended Our Lady of Fatima Parish School and O’Dea High School, later studying at Western Washington University and then graduating from the University of Washington. He was married August 7, 1982, at Holy Rosary Church in Seattle.

Kim started working for his father’s Independent Delivery business at an early age and later owned and managed Master Movers, another family enterprise that was one of the oldest continuously operating businesses in Seattle. Initially his main customer was Washington Natural Gas. His customer base evolved as he specialized in moving seniors into retirement homes. His efficient work and kindness toward seniors gained him many friends in Seattle retirement residences.

Kim was a devoted husband, father, brother, uncle, great-uncle, and cousin to a large extended family. His fun-loving nature brought him a wide circle of friends as well. For him, hosting a large gathering on the Fourth of July was always the highlight of the year. He was a 38-year member of the Northwest Alfa Romeo Owners Club, serving three years as treasurer and two years as activities chair.

Kim enjoyed sailing and boating, beach time, his Samoyed dogs, tropical fish, travel, restoration of antique clocks, and gardening. He took pride in his garage he organized to house and display vintage cars and all things Alfa Romeo.

Besides his parents, Kim was predeceased by his sister, Sherry, and nephews Ryan and Nicholas. He is survived by his wife Paula, son Rocco, brothers Frank (Carlene), and Steven (Erin), nieces Nina, Christie Heartquist (Scott), and Shelley McCanna (Pat); nephew Mario (Janelle), as well as great-nieces and great-nephews. And Kayli, the family’s Samoyed.

Memorials may be made to Northwest Parkinson’s Foundation or the American Parkinson Disease Association.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Family burial service will be at Calvary Cemetery.