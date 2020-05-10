FOLLOWUP: South Alki ‘Stay Healthy Street’ expanded

As of today, that’s the new map for the South Alki “Stay Healthy Street,” according to SDOT traffic engineer Dongho Chang, who announced via Twitter this morning that it “has been revised based on feedback from SPD and community. We’ll update with additional signing and ADA parking … next week.” The expansion – adding the west end of Alki Avenue, west of 63rd – was foreshadowed by the exchange we featured in Friday night’s virus-crisis roundup. “Stay Healthy Streets” are closed to through traffic to expand space for “distanced” pedestrian and bicycle use, as explained in the original announcement. The city said last week that 20 miles of them will be permanent, including West Seattle stretches in High Point and Puget Ridge/Highland Park. A new round of announcments followed, with Beach Drive’s northern end included, and now the west end of Alki Avenue’s been added to that.