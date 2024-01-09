Stadium site in lead for peninsula’s next off-leash area, Seattle Parks exec says

(2023 Seattle Parks image of stadium study area for off-leash area)

We’re at the Fauntleroy Community Association‘s monthly meeting, where discussion has just concluded with Seattle Parks deputy superintendent Andy Sheffer. The discussion was mostly about the Lincoln Park pickleball-court project – full story on that later – but before he left, Sheffer provided a short update on another issue involving the park – whether West Seattle’s next off-leash area will be at Lincoln Park or just south of West Seattle Stadium. Sheffer said he thinks the final choice is going to be the West Seattle Stadium site, which most recently looked less likely bevause of a city need for a place to charge some of the electric vehicles in the city fleet. Sheffer told the FCA he believes the site can handle a dog park and fleet charging, and that the plan will be presented to the Board of Parks and Recreation Commissioners on February 8.