WEST SEATTLE SCHOOLS: 5 notes for families thinking of a change

Five notes for school-shopping season:

TILDEN SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: Independent K-5 Tilden School (4105 California SW; WSB sponsor) is hosting its next open house this Saturday, 10 am-noon. Head of School Dr. Jorge Olaf Nelson and Tilden staff and families will be there to answer questions and talk about the school’s programs.

BRIDGE COOPERATIVE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: Also ready to welcome prospective families 10 am-noon this Saturday is The Bridge School (10300 28th SW; WSB sponsor) – “Families will learn about our whole-child, hands-on approach to learning that includes multi-age small classes, an outdoor education program, and an emphasis on the arts.”

WEST SEATTLE PRESCHOOL FAIR: Next Monday night, it’s the return of this event bringing together representatives from more than a dozen local preschools. The Preschool Fair is set for 5:30-7 pm Monday, January 8th, in the Menashe Gym at Hope Lutheran North (4100 SW Genesee). Hope Lutheran and Westside School (WSB sponsor) are coordinating it and are two of the participants.

NEW PRESCHOOL: The Torah Learning Center of West Seattle has announced that it’s starting a Jewish Forest Preschool in the Alki area this summer, for ages 2-5. It’ll be a “nature-based preschool” featuring “exploratory play and learning.” They’re accepting inquiries at jewishalkibeach@gmail.com.

PUBLIC-SCHOOL OPEN HOUSES/TOURS: We’re starting to get announcements from individual West Seattle schools and are adding them to the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar as we get them. We’ve heard so far from Highland Park Elementary (dates here) and Lafayette Elementary (info here). The district website also is building a list here.

