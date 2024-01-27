WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Car-theft attempt

The photo is from Stephanie, whose son discovered early this morning “that the rear passenger window on our 2020 Kia Sportage was smashed. It was parked in our carport at the apartments on 24th and Holden in Delridge.” They subsequently found the steering column was broken, so someone had tried to steal the car. Not the first time: “This is the third incident with our Kia. It was stolen in October 2022 (recovered the next day with plenty of damage), the door lock was broken in May 2023.”