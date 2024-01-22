Remembering Charlie Nickels, 1995-2021

A remembrance from the family of Charlie Nickels, gone three years:
Charlie Nickels May 22, 1995-January 22, 2021
It seems like just a moment and also an eternity that you’ve been gone. You are loved and missed every day.
Such a young man… condolences to family and friends…
So sorry for your loss. May his memory be a blessing.
