West Seattle, Washington

22 Monday

47℉

Remembering Charlie Nickels, 1995-2021

January 22, 2024 8:50 am
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   Obituaries | West Seattle news

A remembrance from the family of Charlie Nickels, gone three years:

Charlie Nickels

May 22, 1995-January 22, 2021

It seems like just a moment and also an eternity that you’ve been gone. You are loved and missed every day.

Share This

3 Replies to "Remembering Charlie Nickels, 1995-2021"

  • Beto January 22, 2024 (8:59 am)
    Reply

    I didn’t know this young man nor his family, but I feel sad for he was very young. May he rest in peace and my sincere condolences to his family.

  • BMC January 22, 2024 (9:28 am)
    Reply

    Such a young man… condolences to family and friends… 

  • Admiral Mom January 22, 2024 (9:41 am)
    Reply

    So sorry for your loss. May his memory be a blessing.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.