Celebration of Life this Saturday for Charlie Nickels, 1995-2021

Family and friends will gather Saturday to celebrate the life of Charlie Nickels. Here’s the announcement and remembrance they are sharing with the community:

Charles Peter Nickels (Charlie)

May 22, 1995 – January 22, 2021

Please join us in Celebrating Charlie’s life.

WHEN – Saturday, July 24, 11 am-2 pm

WHERE – The Lodge at Fall City Farms, 3636 Neal Road, Fall City, WA 98024

For more info, contact Pete Nickels at nickels1@outlook.com or text at 206-707-2016

Charlie was a son, a brother, a cousin, a new uncle, a nephew, and a friend to all that knew him. Most of his friends called him their best friend. He was beloved. Charlie was also a proud, recently enlisted National Guard recruit. We lost Charlie unexpectedly on January 22 and for a moment, our world stopped. Charlie was the youngest of three sons. As a child, he was the comedian, the too adorable to get into trouble boy who managed to charm everyone with his beautiful smile, big blue eyes, and loving nature. He grew into a young man with unlimited\ potential, impeccable character, and an unwavering moral compass, like his dad. He was the peacemaker, the joy bringer with a fantastic sense of humor, like his mom, which he would use in helping his brother Bobby on film projects, and to send hysterical and obscure texts to his friends and family. Charlie was relentlessly curious, like his brother Zack, and loved to ask questions on every topic. And was genuinely interested in others' points of view. He was kind and generous with his time. Many of his friends have a story of how Charlie helped them through a tough time. He was their rock. And they are shattered to have lost him.

We, his family, parents Pete and Laurie and brothers Bobby and Zack, will miss him every day for the rest of our lives. We will miss his daily texts that said “I love you,” his big hugs, his humor, his sense of fashion (he loved his shoes), his dance moves, his love of music, the Mariners, the Seahawks, watching movies, WSU, his ability to be a best friend to many, his smile, his intense dislike of vegetables, his questions, how he loved his family and his friends.

Most of all, we will miss the continuing impact he could have and would have made on the world. We also know that Charlie loved us so much and would want us not to feel pain or sadness. So, in time, we will find our path forward and try our best to honor him. We love you to the moon and back, Charlie.