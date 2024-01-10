West Seattle, Washington

UPDATE: Car-on-side crash on Admiral Way

January 10, 2024 7:55 pm
7:55 PM: Thanks for the tips. Emergency responders are arriving at the scene of what texters describe as a car-on-side crash on Admiral Way, at/near the Schmitz Park bridge. So far dispatchers have reported only minor injuries. No images yet, but one texter says, “The car is wedged in some trees very oddly, almost flipped over. I can’t imagine how it ended up that way.” … The response is reported to be blocking the eastbound lanes.

8:47 PM: Thanks to Tony Tschanz for the photo of the tow crew hauling it out. SFD closed out its response fairly quickly, reinforcing the initial assessment of “minor injuries”; we’ll follow up to be sure.

  • Alki resident January 10, 2024 (7:58 pm)
    I passed by there yesterday and a car was on 37th and Admiral sitting on the actual sidewalk facing west, wrecked. Wedged between the stop song and bushes. Literally a block from this roll over. 

