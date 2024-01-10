UPDATE: Car-on-side crash on Admiral Way

7:55 PM: Thanks for the tips. Emergency responders are arriving at the scene of what texters describe as a car-on-side crash on Admiral Way, at/near the Schmitz Park bridge. So far dispatchers have reported only minor injuries. No images yet, but one texter says, “The car is wedged in some trees very oddly, almost flipped over. I can’t imagine how it ended up that way.” … The response is reported to be blocking the eastbound lanes.

8:47 PM: Thanks to Tony Tschanz for the photo of the tow crew hauling it out. SFD closed out its response fairly quickly, reinforcing the initial assessment of “minor injuries”; we’ll follow up to be sure.