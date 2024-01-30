BIZNOTES: Temporary closures, reopening dates

Quick notes on temporary closures:

LA RUSTICA: Thanks for the tips! The Beach Drive bistro is closed this week. A sign on the door and note on their website says it’s for “bathroom repairs” and that La Rustica will reopen Tuesday, February 6. (They also note that even during the closure, you can book a reservation – Valentine’s dinner, anyone? – online.)

WEST SEATTLE BREWING: After a few weeks of closure, a sign on the WS Brewing door at 4415 Fauntleroy Way SW, and note on their website, says they plan to reopen this Thursday, February 1. They’re reportedly been remodeling and promise “huge things coming!”

DUKE’S: No date announced yet for the Alki seafood restaurant, which is getting repairs after pipe-break trouble during the subfreezing weather earlier this month.