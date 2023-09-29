BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: For everyone wondering about the ex-Original Bakery space

Some readers have been wondering what’s going on with the vacant Fauntleroy space where The Original Bakery closed in February. As we reported at the time, the space at 9253 45th SW was taken over by the same company that owns Endolyne Joe’s next door. Owner Peter Levy told us in February that they planned to open a new establishment that would serve “morning pastries and espresso,” with other details to come. But with no outward sign of activity in the past seven months, readers asked if the plan was still on. Reached by email, Levy tells us they’ve been waiting all this time for a building permit: “We finally did get approval and the final permit required was issued yesterday.” So, he says, “We will be starting construction activity immediately, with an expected opening now estimated in mid-January.” Some details are still being worked out: “What we know at this point is that we will be opening at 7 am, providing an assortment of baked goods and coffee/espresso. We are still in the development stage as to what our service will include for the lunch and dinner hours. We are at this time intending on a limited breakfast menu with the aforementioned baked goods and continuing service throughout the day and evening. Up until about a week or two ago, we were still not clear if we would be able to secure the permits required to proceed, but with permit in hand it’s full speed ahead.”