BIZNOTES: 3 from The Junction – fitness plus chocolate x 2

Three biznotes before the night’s out, all in The Junction:

FITNESS TOGETHER WEST SEATTLE: As previewed here last night, longtime WSB sponsor Fitness Together West Seattle threw a party tonight to celebrate their expansion at 4546 California SW – more room not just for their specialty, personal training, but also for small group classes. Owner Bryan Habas and team cut the “grand reopening” ribbon to start tonight’s open-house celebration. Even if you missed the party, you can contact FTWS to ask about their deals (noted in our preview).

And you might want to move a bit more as we shift into Valentine-chocolate season – here are two related Junction notes:

CUPCAKE ROYALE’S DEATHCAKE: The coffee-and-treats shop a couple doors down from Fitness Together, on the northeast corner of California/Alaska, wants you to know that Deathcake is back: “Three beautiful layers of sea-salted chocolate decadence, our award-winning chocolate cake, and Stumptown™ espresso ganache. Each Deathcake comes in its own jar, perfect for warming!” You can pre-order one now for shipping, or get it at the shop starting February 1st.

THE BEER JUNCTION’S CHOCOLATE BEER WEEK: Set your calendar reminder now – starting Valentine’s Day, The Beer Junction (4511 California SW) celebrates chocolate beers for what’s actually a week and a half, through February 25. Proprietor Corey Leitch says, “Looking for some fun to kick off (or finish up,) your Valentine’s celebrations this year? Join us for a festival of decadent confection inspired beers that are better than any box of chocolates! We will have beers from Fremont, Structures, Perennial, Oskar Blues, Belching Beaver, Double Mountain, Bottle Logic, Mother Earth, Block 15, Boulevard and Oakshire on tap from 2/14-2/25.”

