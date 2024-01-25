BIZNOTE: Fitness Together West Seattle celebrates expansion with ‘grand reopening’ Friday

A West Seattle Junction business (and longtime WSB sponsor) is expanding and celebrating.

A little over a year after Bryan Habas took over Fitness Together West Seattle (upstairs at 4546 California SW), he’s excited about adding more room to serve clients. He explains, “We are expanding by leasing and renovating the 770sf of office space adjacent to us to add to our 1080sf. We have connected the two spaces now and it will give us a lobby/reception area, separate staff break room, and an exercise space large enough for small group classes.”

Bryan adds, “This will give us 3 total separate semi-private workout spaces and we will be able to take new clients at some of the most popular time slots again (before and after typical work hours) which we haven’t been able to offer for a few years because we were at capacity.” The small-group classes are an addition to what Fitness Together West Seattle has been offering, though his trainers have experience with them: “We will limit class size to 5 or 6 to maintain the personal touch and connection with our clients.”

Visit the studio Friday night (January 26) starting at 5:45 pm for a party and a peek at the expanded space. And check out the deal FTWS is offering if you’re thinking about personal training services: “We are offering 50% off the first month of a membership or 15% off any package of sessions up to 50.” Contact info is here.