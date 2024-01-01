BIZNOTE: West Seattle’s smallest for-lease commercial site

Apparently Bank of America isn’t planning to repair and reactivate its standalone ATM in Morgan Junction in the wake of last October’s destructive theft attempt. The paved pad where it’s stood for a decade, just west of the north side of West Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor), is up for lease. We noticed it while browsing commercial listings, which pointed to this glossy brochure (cover image below), touting the 100-sf site as a “high-visibility single-tenant pad.”

(Cover page of brochure for ex-ATM site)

As we reported in October, the would-be thieves who shut down the ATM tried to get into it with a “Jaws of Life” type of tool stolen from the fire district that serves communities including White Center and Burien.