WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: ATM break-in attempt, with an unusual tool left behind

October 12, 2023 7:41 pm
Thanks to Joan for the photo and tip. The standalone Bank of America ATM in Morgan Junction (between West Seattle Thriftway [WSB sponsor] and Ezell’s Famous Chicken) is out of service after a break-in attempt early this morning. 911 was called just before 3 am by someone who reported two people using “hammers and crowbars” to try to get into the ATM. When police arrived, they were gone – leaving a tool behind that officers described to dispatch as “Jaws of Life,” apparently stolen from King County Fire District 2 (Burien and vicinity).

ADDED FRIDAY: Thanks to JB for providing this photo in a comment below:

19 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: ATM break-in attempt, with an unusual tool left behind"

  • oh man October 12, 2023 (8:08 pm)
    Man that looks like it took a ton of work, planning and effort to do that. Probably easier to just get a job. 

  • 1994 October 12, 2023 (8:57 pm)
    Maybe they were photographed by the ATM prior to disabling it? 

    • WSB October 12, 2023 (9:57 pm)
      Officers noted a camera on an adjacent business, too. Detectives get this footage – when people are arrested and charged, we see it more and more in the documents – but investigators seldom make it public otherwise.

  • Avalonian October 12, 2023 (9:38 pm)
    Do they think the computer part also holds the cash? Oofda.

  • Chrissy D October 12, 2023 (10:05 pm)
    Stupid is as stupid does. 

  • MyThruppence October 12, 2023 (10:51 pm)
    Kudos to the person(s) who called it into police at 3:00am. My only suggestion would be to try to report incidents like these without being observed by the perpetrators. This significantly increases the odds of the perpetrators being apprehended while “in the act”. If caught in the act, the odds go way up that they will be brought to one form of justice or another. If they drive away into the night in a stolen vehicle, well then of course the odds of quickly removing the criminal from circulation decrease substantially.

    • WSB October 13, 2023 (12:38 am)
      They did actually call from a distance, the dispatch/officer exchanges indicated, which is why there was no clear description.

  • Graciano October 13, 2023 (3:29 am)
    Did they get any of the money or just destroy the ATM?

  • waikikigirl October 13, 2023 (9:00 am)
    WSB, I know this has nothing to do with this report but I was wondering if there’s any word/updates on Jim Price, the missing man?

    • WSB October 13, 2023 (9:19 am)
      No updates. We’ve checked with police (after hearing an unfounded rumor) and have an inquiry out to the family.

  • Criminals are dumb October 13, 2023 (9:56 am)
    It  takes SOOOOO much effort to get into an ATM.  Maybe  take some of that effort and GROW UP! 

  • Lenore October 13, 2023 (12:42 pm)
    Or get a job !

  • JB October 13, 2023 (12:52 pm)
  • zark00 October 13, 2023 (3:39 pm)
    They didn’t get any money and lost their sweet jaws of life.  haha!  I’ve said it before, the quality of burglar in West Seattle has declined precipitously. We used to have very adept burglars who could get into all of our cars without doing any damage at all.  Now they just break windows, no skill at all.  Local thieves guild needs to get their act together. 

  • Buncake October 13, 2023 (4:46 pm)
    Do the police or private security even exist to stop would be crimes. Everything is going to be really expensive if they keep having to repair and replace stuff and those banks don’t care they steal money from poor people every day. And those people will pay for the new stuff. Sad truth big corporations and even wealthy businesses just want your money and will make you pay up anytime they want for any price that supports their gain. That said it’s not helping society to keep pointing fingers at everything else these issues are deeper and have their foundation on greed and the criminals are a reflection of the system that holds them back from being wealthy or having a secure future. Although normal people work and do everything possible to achieve success they are still stuck under a system that is pushing on them towards a state of poverty and debt. 

