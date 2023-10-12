WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: ATM break-in attempt, with an unusual tool left behind

Thanks to Joan for the photo and tip. The standalone Bank of America ATM in Morgan Junction (between West Seattle Thriftway [WSB sponsor] and Ezell’s Famous Chicken) is out of service after a break-in attempt early this morning. 911 was called just before 3 am by someone who reported two people using “hammers and crowbars” to try to get into the ATM. When police arrived, they were gone – leaving a tool behind that officers described to dispatch as “Jaws of Life,” apparently stolen from King County Fire District 2 (Burien and vicinity).

ADDED FRIDAY: Thanks to JB for providing this photo in a comment below: