HAPPENING NOW: Admiral Music in the Parks’ first 2026 concert

Steve Aliment and Annie O’Neill are performing in Belvedere Park right now as the Admiral Neighborhood Association kicks off this year’s three-concert Admiral Music in the Parks series. The day’s soggy start did not dissuade concertgoers – here are some of the first folks to show up:

New this year, as ANA president Joanie Jacobs reminded everyone just before the music began, crafts and a board-game library:

Plus, a stroller and bike corral – and the knitting circle is back. Still time to get down here – the music is expected to be on till 8 pm.