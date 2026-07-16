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HAPPENING NOW: Admiral Music in the Parks’ first 2026 concert

July 16, 2026 6:41 pm
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 |   West Seattle news

Steve Aliment and Annie O’Neill are performing in Belvedere Park right now as the Admiral Neighborhood Association kicks off this year’s three-concert Admiral Music in the Parks series. The day’s soggy start did not dissuade concertgoers – here are some of the first folks to show up:

New this year, as ANA president Joanie Jacobs reminded everyone just before the music began, crafts and a board-game library:

Plus, a stroller and bike corral – and the knitting circle is back. Still time to get down here – the music is expected to be on till 8 pm.

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